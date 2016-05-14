Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Alums Jamie Neushul, Shannon Cleary lead Stanford Past UCLA

Stanford advances to its seventh straight NCAA women’s water polo final.
Stanford advances to its seventh straight NCAA women’s water polo final. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club | May 14, 2016 | 7:57 p.m.

A pair of Dos Pueblos High alums led Stanford into the NCAA Women's Water Polo Championship on Saturday.

Jamie Neushul scored three goals and Shannon Cleary had an assist and a key block to help lead third-ranked Stanford over No. 2 UCLA.

Stanford scored the first goal of the game and never trailed, although the Bruins pulled within two on two separate occasions. Neushul scored a counterattack goal in the first quarter to put Stanford up by one, a bar in on an extra player advantage in the third quarter to open up a two-goal lead, and a lob shot from six meters in the fourth quarter to seal the game with a 7-4 lead.

Cleary assisted Gurpreet Sohi for Stanford’s third goal of the game and slammed the door with a key block on UCLA's ninth power play opportunity late in the fourth quarter.  Longtime Santa Barbara club teammates Kelsey O'Brien and Neushul battled each other throughout much of the punishing semifinal match.

With the win, defending champion Stanford advances to their seventh consecutive NCAA championship game where they will face 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo's Amanda Longan who had nine blocks in undefeated USC's 9-6 victory over Michigan.  

In their last NCAA Championship meeting, in 2013, the Trojans defeated Stanford in the longest championship match in the history of NCAA women’s water polo.  The epic overtime, three sudden-death, game ended with a 10-9 USC victory and the Trojan’s third NCAA Division I title.  First-ranked USC are a perfect 25-0 going in to Sunday’s championship game.

In the consolation bracket, SBWPC’s Maud Koopman scored a goal and the 6th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils defeated San Diego State 7-5 to advance to the fifth place game against 10th ranked UCSD.  The Triton’s Laurel Kistler and Riley Heiduk opened up a wide lead over 7th ranked UCSB Gauchos Betsey Hendrix and Sophie Trabucco.  Kistler scored a goal as UCSD cruised to a 10-5 victory.  Trabucco and the Gauchos will seek their first ever NCAA victory in the 7th place match against San Diego State.

Sunday’s games begin at noon and are all streamed live at http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 