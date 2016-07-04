Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Running

Dos Pueblos Alums Sergey Sushchikh, Addi Zerrenner Claim Semana Nautica 15k Titles

Women's 15k champion Addi Zerrenner, right, leads a pack of runners on the bike path.
Women’s 15k champion Addi Zerrenner, right, leads a pack of runners on the bike path. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photos)
By Ryan Lamppa | July 4, 2016 | 3:13 p.m.

A pair of former Dos Pueblos distance-running stars were back in the local spotlight on Fourth of the July, as Sergey Sushchikh and Addi Zerrenner won the 62nd edition of the Elite Rehab Semana Nautica 15k run on the event's new course that started and finished at Hollister School.

Semana Nautica 15k winner Sergey Sushchikh stays ahead of Carpinteria's Matt Organista, who finished third.
Semana Nautica 15k winner Sergey Sushchikh stays ahead of Carpinteria’s Matt Organista, who finished third. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photos)

Sushchikh, a 2011 DP graduate who just finished his college career at UCLA, won in 49 minutes, 30 seconds. Zerrenner, a 2014 grad and a redshirt sophomore at Arizona, was the women's champion in 59:02.

RACE RESULTS

The top Masters male and female (40 & older) were Todd Booth, 47, Santa Barbara and Desa Mandarino, 45, Santa Barbara, clocking 54:40 and 1:03:15, respectively, over the 9.3 mile course. Local legend John Brennand, 80, also of Santa Barbara, was the oldest 15K finisher and ran 1:45:46. He estimated that he has run close to 50 editions of this race.

Kelsey Roberts shows her patriotic spirit on the Fourth of July.
Kelsey Roberts shows her patriotic spirit on the Fourth of July. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photos)
Annabelle Gren, 9, of Goleta and her sister, Lilly, dressed up for the holiday run.
Annabelle Gren, 9, of Goleta and her sister, Lilly, dressed up for the holiday run. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photos)

The 4K was won by Dylan Bridges-Oliva, 24, of Santa Monica in 12:49, edging Joshua Kerfe, 21, of Los Angeles by 1 second, while Luca Pieretti, 14, of Santa Barbara was the first female, crossing the finish line in 16:56.

Under overcast conditions and cool temperatures, the country’s oldest 15K, first run in 1955, drew more than 250 entrants with 176 finishers in the 15K and 66 finishers in the 4K run/walk. The event also served as the USATF Southern California Championship. According to Running USA, the 4th of July is the second most popular holiday to run a road race behind Thanksgiving.

Elise Langmaack, 4, of Denmark, finishes the 4-mile fun run. She ran it with her mom, Lene, and brother and sister, Nicolai, 11, and Anna, 9.
Elise Langmaack, 4, of Denmark, finishes the 4-mile fun run. She ran it with her mom, Lene, and brother and sister, Nicolai, 11, and Anna, 9. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photos)

Organized by the Santa Barbara Athletic Association (SBAA), the 15K race provided a scenic tour of the Goleta Valley and featured a new out-and-back 9.3 mile course to Goleta Beach. The 4K run/walk was also an out-and-back course on the Santa Barbara Bike Path.

In addition, the Semana Nautica 15K was a 2016 SBAA Grand Prix event and the 4K was a SBAA Junior Grand Prix event. The Grand Prix is a fun series of events for fellow runners to compete against one another throughout the year in Santa Barbara’s best races.

