Foundation Honors Dos Pueblos’ Amir Abo-Shaeer as Allen Distinguished Educator

Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy teacher Amir Abo-Shaeer was selected Wednesday to be one of seven recipients of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation’s newly launched Allen Distinguished Educators (ADE) program.

The ADE program is an award and fellowship program that supports innovative teachers who give their students opportunities to learn entrepreneurship and engineering in creative ways.

As an inaugural recipient of the ADE award, Abo-Shaeer joins six other educators spanning California, Oregon and Washington. Each ADE will receive $25,000 and a year-long fellowship program that serves as an incubator through which they receive strategy and network support. At the end of the fellowship, ADEs are eligible to apply for further funding from the foundation to launch their plans to reach scale.

“This is an incredible honor for Amir Abo-Shaeer, the students, staff and parents of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy," Superintendent Dave Cash said. "The engineering program is an outstanding example of excellence in education, as evidenced by his students’ joy of learning and commitment to high-level problem solving. We are very proud of Amir’s leadership and the daily inspiration he gives to students in the engineering program.”

“ADE recipients represent some of the most creative and innovative educators who are willing to take risks in the pursuit of creating life-changing experiences for students through engineering and entrepreneurship education,” said Susan Coliton, vice president of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. “We are excited to select Amir Abo-Shaeer as an inaugural ADE recipient and look forward to the positive impacts he will continue to make in science and engineering education.”

Since 1998, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation has invested nearly a half-billion dollars into improving communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond, funding field-changing research and recognizing brave thinkers that have the ability to be catalysts for change.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.