Dos Pueblos Ball Handlers Have Another Big O-Line to Work Behind in 2018

Building on last year’s success, and motivated by heartbreaking championship finish, Chargers ready to prove themselves in new Channel League

It was a seamless transition when Doug Caines took over as head coach of the Dos Pueblos High football team.

He was the defensive coordinator for Nate Mendoza the last two seasons. During that time, the Chargers won a share of the Channel League title the first year, won it outright the following year and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 final.

The players know Caines, and that relationship should help the program continue its success.

The Chargers lost a lot of playmakers to graduation, but several impact players from last season’s 12-2 squad were underclassmen. They’ll be playing bigger roles this year.

Angel Flores, a 6-foot-5, 345-pound senior offensive tackle, comes into the season healthy and stronger.

“He’s really surfaced as a leader,” Caines told Noozhawk.

Flores will pave the way for dynamic running back Eric Lopez, who rushed for more than 900 yards and scored 16 touchdowns last season.

“Eric Lopez has really busted his butt,” Caines said. “Pound for pound, he’s one of the strongest guys in the weight room and one of the fastest. He’s run 4.59 (for 40 yards). He’ll be a special guy.”

The Chargers lost standout bookend tackles in Erick Nisich (now at Cal) and Nathan Beverage (at Santa Barbara City College) but they return guards Sunny Graybill and Ian Young. Graybill started and Young was a backup.

Tackle Roberto Vargas (6-1, 305) adds more size to the line.

“We’re not the same O-line, but we got a couple of big boys who have made a commitment to the weight room as well,” Caines noted.

The running game will be a strength with Lopez, returnee Conner Lee and newcomer Udy Loza.

David Leon and Mason Boelter will be the “two-headed dragon” at the quarterback spot, Caines said.

The defense needs rebuilding. The one area of strength is the secondary, with returnees Dillon Roberts (an all-league pick) and Diego Cruz, who played all 14 games last season at weak-side safety.

“We’re excited to have a few pieces returning and a lot of new guys,” said Caines, who will continue handling the defense.

The Chargers fell a half-yard short of scoring the winning touchdown in last year’s Division 10 championship game at Quartz Hill.

That final play of that game in the 26-21 loss has motivated this year’s team.

“Absolutely,” Caines said. “It has been our rally cry in the weight room for months, since January.

“We will never be a half-yard short again.”

Dos Pueblos Chargers

Coach: Doug Caines



League: Channel

Playoff Division: 5

Strengths: Experienced, athletic defensive safeties, running backs

Last Season’s Overall Record: 12-2, CIF-Southern Section Division 10 Runners-up

Last Season’s League Record: 4-0 in Channel League

Top Returning Players or Athletes

Angel Flores — Senior, Offensive Line, 6-5, 345: It’s no secret who the Chargers will be running behind this season; Flores is drawing attention from NCAA Division I recruiters

Eric Lopez — Senior, Running Back/Free Safety, 6-0, 172: A first-team all-league running back last year, Lopez is shifty and fast; he gained 922 yards, with a 6.6-yards-per-carry average, and scored 16 touchdowns

Diego Cruz — Senior, Strong Safety, 5-8, 147: Cruz earned second-team all-league honors as a junior; had 63 tackles as a strong safety, including seven for losses; he’s also an outstanding wrestler.

Dillion Roberts — Senior, Wide Receiver/Strong Safety, 5-11, 165: An all-league second-team pick, Roberts made 49 tackles, five for losses; Roberts and Cruz will make it tough for opponents to throw deep against DP

Sunny Graybill — Senior, Guard/Defensive End, 5-8, 190: Developed into an outstanding offensvie guard last season and earned all-league, second-team honors

David Leon — Senior, Quarterback/Wide Receiver/Cornerback, 5-9, 155: Dynamic and versatile player

Newcomers Who Could Make an Immediate Impact

Bayor Huyck, Junior, Wide Receiver, 6-5, 165: A big passing target for the quarterback

Conner Lee, Junior, Wide Receiver/Running Back/Free Safety, 5-11, 155: Another outstanding wrestler who plays football; athletic and fast; saw action last season as a returner and running back

Ian Young, Senior, Offensive Line/Middle Linebacker, 5-9, 180: Expected to be a key player on both sides of the ball

Udy Loza, Junior, Running Back/Defensive Back, 5-7, 150: Fierce competitor; son of offensive coordinator Udy Loza Sr.

Players Receiving Recruiting Interest

Angel Flores (Washington, Arizona State, San José State, Boise State)

Eric Lopez

Outstanding Scholar-Athletes

Cooper Johnson, Sr., Wide Receiver/Cornerback/LS

Baylor Huyck, Junior, Wide Receiver

