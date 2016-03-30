Hot Hitting from Josh Feldhaus, Dustin Demeter Pace Dos Pueblos at SLO Tournament

Baseball

Josh Feldhaus and Dustin Demeter combined for 11 hits on the day, leading Dos Pueblos to a pair of wins on the first day of the San Luis Obispo Baseball Tournament on Wednesday. The Chargers beat Morro Bay, 9-7, and Golden Valley, 11-3.

Feldhaus went 4 for 4 and hit a home run, while Demeter was 3 for 5 and Gio Macias 3-4 in the win over Morro Bay.

Kevin Barker started on the mound for the Chargers and picked up the win. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out three.

Dos Pueblos extended its winning streak to eight games with the victory over Golden Valley.

Demeter cracked a three-run homer and went 2 for 3 at the plate. His younger brother, Davey Demeter, had a big day, going 3-3 with a double, and Feldhaus had two hits.

Dylan Kelley pitched four innings and picked up the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out four. Peter Appel finished out the game, striking out six batters and earning the save.

The Chargers (9-3) play two more games on Thursday.

