Dos Pueblos Baseball Beaten by Highly Ranked Harvard Westlake

Baseball

In a tune-up before entering the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs for the first time, Dos Pueblos took on Harvard Westlake and fell 6-2 on Tuesday at Scott O'Leary Field.

Harvard Westlake is ranked No. 3 in the L.A.Times Southland Poll.

Colter Nisbet continued his hot hitting for the Chargers, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Darby Naughton, Davey Demeter and Wyatt Boyle each singled.

Dos Pueblos will enter the playoffs with a 18-9-1 season record.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.