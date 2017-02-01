Dos Pueblos Baseball Elevated to CIF Division 1

Based on its recent success, the Dos Pueblos baseball team is moving up in the world. The Chargers have been elevated to CIF-Southern Section Division 1 for the upcoming season.
DP's weighted power-points average, a formula based on strength of schedule and postseason performance over a two-year period, warranted the CIF to move the Chargers up from Division 2. They've won the Channel League the last two years, reached the third round of the Division 2 playoffs in 2015 and the semifinals last year.
The DP softball team is also playing in a higher division this season. The Chargers are going from Division 4 to Division 2. They were semifinalists two year ago and reached the quarterfinals last season. In both seasons, they won more than 20 games.
Here is the breakdown of divisions for local teams this spring:
Baseball
Division 1: Dos Pueblos
Division 2: Santa Barbara, San Marcos
Division 3: Righetti
Division 4: Santa Ynez, Cabrillo
Division 5: Lompoc, St. Joseph, Carpinteria, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy
Division 6: Santa Maria, Dunn
Division 7: Bishop Diego, Cate
Softball
Division 2: Dos Pueblos, Righetti
Division 3: Lompoc
Division 4: San Marcos, Pioneer Valley
Division 5: Cabrillo, St. Joseph
Division 6: Carpinteria, Santa Maria, Orcutt Academy
Division 7: Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez, Valley Christian Academy
Boys Tennis
Division 1: Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos
Division 2: San Marcos, Righetti
Division 3: St. Joseph, Cate, Santa Ynez, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc
Division 4: Cabrillo, Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca
Division 5: Bishop Diego, Dunn, Santa Maria, Orcutt Academy
Boys Volleyball
Division 1: Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos
Division 2: San Marcos
Division 3: Bishop Diego, Cate, Laguna Blanca, Santa Ynez
Division 4: St. Joseph, Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy
Division 5: Providence, Cabrillo, Santa Maria, Dunn