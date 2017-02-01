Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Baseball Elevated to CIF Division 1

February 1, 2017

Based on its recent success, the Dos Pueblos baseball team is moving up in the world. The Chargers have been elevated to CIF-Southern Section Division 1 for the upcoming season.

DP's weighted power-points average, a formula based on strength of schedule and postseason performance over a two-year period, warranted the CIF to move the Chargers up from Division 2. They've won the Channel League the last two years, reached the third round of the Division 2 playoffs in 2015 and the semifinals last year.

The DP softball team is also playing in a higher division this season. The Chargers are going from Division 4 to Division 2. They were semifinalists two year ago and reached the quarterfinals last season. In both seasons, they won more than 20 games.

Here is the breakdown of divisions for local teams this spring:

Baseball

Division 1: Dos Pueblos

Division 2: Santa Barbara, San Marcos

Division 3: Righetti

Division 4: Santa Ynez, Cabrillo

​Division 5: Lompoc, St. Joseph, Carpinteria, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy

Division 6: Santa Maria, Dunn

​Division 7: Bishop Diego, Cate

Softball

Division 2: Dos Pueblos, Righetti

Division 3: Lompoc

Division 4: San Marcos, Pioneer Valley

Division 5: Cabrillo, St. Joseph

Division 6: Carpinteria, Santa Maria, Orcutt Academy

Division 7: Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez, Valley Christian Academy

Boys Tennis

Division 1: Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos

Division 2: San Marcos, Righetti

​Division 3: St. Joseph, Cate, Santa Ynez, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc

Division 4: Cabrillo, Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca

Division 5: Bishop Diego, Dunn, Santa Maria, Orcutt Academy

Boys Volleyball

Division 1: Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos

Division 2: San Marcos

Division 3: Bishop Diego, Cate, Laguna Blanca, Santa Ynez

Division 4: St. Joseph, Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy

​Division 5: Providence, Cabrillo, Santa Maria, Dunn

