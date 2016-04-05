Dos Pueblos Baseball Splits Twin Bill, Win Streak Snapped

Baseball

Dos Pueblos had its 10-game winning streak snapped by Oxnard in the first game of a non-league baseball doubleheader on Tuesday but rebounded in the nightcap

The CIF-SS Division 2 10th-ranked Chargers lost the opener, 11-7, and won the second game 8-2.

Peter Appel, Josh Feldhaus and Colter Nisbet each collected two hits in the opener. Appel also walked twice and scored two runs and Feldhaus had a double.

Kevin Barker improved to 4-0 with a six-inning pitching performance in the second game. He struck out three and gave up two earned runs.

Dustin Demeter went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk, Nisbet was 2-3 with a double and Appel doubled.

Dos Pueblos (12-4) returns to Channel League play on Friday at home against Ventura.

