Dos Pueblos Basketball Beaten By Buena at Wire

Dos Pueblos lost a heartbreaker on its Senior Night, falling to Buena, 60-58, in a Channel League boys basketball game at Sovine Gym.
Anthony Trujillo scored 12 points and Trey Klopstein and Jayson Williams each had nine for the Chargers (15-12, 1-6 league).
Devin Cole scored 13 points and Daniel Tchiprout added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
