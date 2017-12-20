Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Basketball Edged in Overtime at Pioneer Valley

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 20, 2017 | 7:37 a.m.

A rusty Dos Pueblos team returned to the basketball court and fell short in overtime at Pioneer Valley, falling 58-55.

"We looked rusty in all facets of the game but I loved our heart and intensity," DP coach Joe Zamora said.

The Chargers had not played or practiced in almost two weeks because of the Thomas Fire.

Pioneer Valley jumped on DP in the first quarter, roaring out to a 24-12 lead.

"PV was physical and they rebounded well. We didn’t shoot very well," said Zamora.

The Chargers chipped away and took a lead in the fourth quarter.

"We actually got a lead but were not able to capitalize in regulation," said Zamora. "In overtime, we had an open look to tie but came up short."

Cyrus Wallace led DP with 15 points, Jaron Rillie had 12 and Daniel Arzate added 9.

The Chargers stay on the road this week for games.

"We have four road games this week with no practice, so we will have to get better in game-time situations."

DP plays at Righetti on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

