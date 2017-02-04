Dos Pueblos Basketball Gives Solid Effort in Loss to Division 1A JSerra

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym.

JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division.

"We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17."

Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A.

"Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs."

The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Dos Pueblos challenged itself against CIF-SS Division 1A JSerra Catholic at the Nike Extravaganza and dropped a 73-51 boys basketball decision at Mater Dei's Gym. JSerra's 6-10 Joel Mensah was a handful for the Chargers. He scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots for the No. 6 team the 1A Division. "We don't have an answer for Mensah," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "They also shot the ball very well from three, making 9 of 17." Diego Riker scored 16 points and Marcellous Gossett had 10 for the Chargers, 19-4 and ranked No. 8 in Division 2A. "Diego did a good at both ends of the court," Zamora said. "Offensively, I was happy with our intensity and effort. It was a good tuneup for us before the playoffs." The Chargers play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.