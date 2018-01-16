Dos Pueblos Basketball Loses Against Edison

Boys Basketball

Edison’s 6-foot-8 Josh Phillips dominated the paint against Dos Pueblos, leading his team to an 80-59 win on Monday in the Coach Mike’s Long Shot Challenge at Corona del Mar.

Phillips, who has committed to the University of Portland, blocked seven shots and had 12 points and five rebounds while teammate David Atencio led all scorers with 21 points

Dos Pueblos, which suffered its third straight loss, go 13 points for Jake Enrico and 12 from Jaron Rillie.

DP fell behind 17-10 in the first quarter and the deficit grew to 38-23 by halftime.

The Chargers (12-4) are back in action Wednesday at Bishop Diego in a benefit game for victims of the devastating mudslides and flooding in Montectio. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

