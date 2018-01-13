Dos Pueblos Basketball Suffers 2nd Straight Loss at Point Loma

Boys Basketball

Just a few hours after suffering a Channel League loss against San Marcos, the Dos Pueblos boys basketball team boarded a bus and made the extra-long trip to Point Loma for a intersectional game.

The Chargers stayed close for the first half and then were outscored 19-4 in the third quarter and dropped a 61-46 decision.

"We had a pretty good first half against a big and athletic team," DP coach Joe Zamora said "We were able to defend and run the floor. In the second half, we looked a little tired and missed shots we would normally make.

"It was a good experience against a team that will be in the playoffs in the San Diego Section."

Max McCeney led the Chargers (11-3) with 12 points, Jake Enrico and Cyrus Wallace each scored seven points.

Dos Pueblos stays on the road and plays at Edison in Huntington Beach on Monday at 1:30 p.m.