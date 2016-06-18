Dos Pueblos Bats Erupt in 9-1 Junior All-Stars Win Over Goleta Valley South

Youth Sports

Parker Ledbetter hit a RBI double and Nate Feldhaus ripped a two-out, two-run triple to break open a pitchers' duel and spark the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All Stars to a 9-1 win over Goleta Valley South in a District 63 Tournament game on Saturday.

Goleta Valley South's Jacob Galindo and DP's Dylan Ledbetter were locked in a scoreless battle until the fourth inning.

GVS made it a 3-1 game in the fifth when Ian Oakley's infield single scored Will Trautwein.

DP responded in the bottom of the fifth with four runs on hits by Parker Ledbetter and JJ Frausto to make it 7-1.

DP added two more runs in the sixth on a RBI single by Jake Koeper.

Galindo had two hits for GVS.

