Dos Pueblos Bats Erupt in Late Innings for 5-2 CIF Division 1 Playoff Win at Valencia

Baseball

Dos Pueblos scored two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh and beat Valencia, 5-2, in its debut in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs on Thursday at Valencia.

After being held to two hits by Valencia ace and UCLA-bound Chase Farrell, the Charger bats came alive in the sixth.

Davey Demeter doubled in Colter Nisbet to tie the score at 1-1 and Isaac Coffey singled in Demeter to make it 2-1, DP.

In the bottom of the sixth, DP’s Dylan Kelley relieved starter Darby Naughton and pitched a 1-2-3 inning. He then led off the seventh with a solo homer for a 3-1 lead.

Demeter hit a RBI double to make it 4-1 and Coffey drove in another run with an infield single for a 5-1 advantage.

Valencia (23-8) hit a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh and another double to make it 5-2. But Kelley induced a pop out to shallow center that was caught by shortstop Coffey and got the final out on another pop out to Coffey.

The Chargers (20-9-1) advanced to the second round on Tuesday at Mater Dei, a 6-4 winner at Long Beach Millikan.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 16 in the L.A. Times Southland Poll. Valencia was ranked 25th.

