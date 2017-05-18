Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Bats Erupt in Late Innings for 5-2 CIF Division 1 Playoff Win at Valencia

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 18, 2017 | 6:41 p.m.

Dos Pueblos scored two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh and beat Valencia, 5-2, in its debut in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs on Thursday at Valencia.

After being held to two hits by Valencia ace and UCLA-bound Chase Farrell, the Charger bats came alive in the sixth.

Davey Demeter doubled in Colter Nisbet to tie the score at 1-1 and Isaac Coffey singled in Demeter to make it 2-1, DP.

In the bottom of the sixth, DP’s Dylan Kelley relieved starter Darby Naughton and pitched a 1-2-3 inning. He then led off the seventh with a solo homer for a 3-1 lead.

Demeter hit a RBI double to make it 4-1 and Coffey drove in another run with an infield single for a 5-1 advantage.

Valencia (23-8) hit a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh and another double to make it 5-2. But Kelley induced a pop out to shallow center that was caught by shortstop Coffey and got the final out on another pop out to Coffey.

The Chargers (20-9-1) advanced  to the second round on Tuesday at Mater Dei, a 6-4 winner at Long Beach Millikan.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 16 in the L.A. Times Southland Poll. Valencia was ranked 25th.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

