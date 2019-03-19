Pixel Tracker

Baseball

Dos Pueblos Bats Unload Against Cabrillo, 15-2

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2019 | 8:27 p.m.

Dylan Ledbetter sparked a charged-up Dos Pueblos offense with a two-run homer and pitched well in a 15-2 Channel League win over Cabrillo on Tuesday.

Ledbetter had three RBI on the day, Evan Steinberger, Nate Jordan, Conner Gleissner and Nico Martinez all had mult-hit games. The Chargers banged out 16 hits against Cabrillo pitchers and improved to 7-6-1 and 4-4 in league play.

Ledbetter started on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing one run and striking out three to earn the win. Andrew Guardino struck out four and gave up a run in two innings of work and Cole Phillips pitched a scoreless seventh.

The Chargers are at Cabrillo on Friday.

