Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse Battles Santa Barbara to 9-8 Win

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos escaped the clutches of Santa Barbara High boys lacrosse on Tuesday with a 9-8 road win.

Longstick midfielder Nico Alvaro-Glantz scooped up a host of groundballs. Jake Spencer led the scoring effort with three goals.

At the face-off X, it was senior Jose Tolis who had the big day, going five-for-six down the stretch and securing valuable possessions for the Chargers.

"The game was back and forth all night, and we really relied on the strength of our senior leadership to pull out a big league win," said Dos Pueblos caoch Lucas Martinez.

Dos Pueblos (8-4, 3-3) evens its Channel League record ahead of a match with Cate on Thursday.

