Dos Pueblos Battles Thousand Oaks and Wind in 13-5 Loss

Dos Pueblos hit the road for a match at Thousand Oaks on Wednesday. Battling hard in the windy conditions, the Chargers (2-3) lost to the Lancers, 13-5.
Two sets were won in singles and three in doubles, most notably two by Ryan Zmolek and Richard Cheng. The Chargers were without the services of four starters: Kevin Cheng, Robert and John Kim, and Joseph McDaniel, who were in San Diego for a Robotics competition and convention.
Dos Pueblos hosts Santa Margarita on Saturday.
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.