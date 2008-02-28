Dos Pueblos Battles to the End, but Falls, 11-7

The Dos Pueblos boys’ tennis team hosted another Division I opponent, Calabasas, on Thursday. It was a closely fought match, but the Chargers fell, 11-7.
Playing with one of the Chargers’ top singles’ players, the Dos Pueblos squad hung tough agains the Coyotes. Thursday’s strength was on the singles’ side, with a sweep by Kevin Cheng, two sets by Christian Edstrom, and one from Gabe Li. Two of Dos Pueblos’ singles’ sets went to tiebreakers.
The Chargers host Cate School on Friday.
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.