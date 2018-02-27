Dos Pueblos Beaten by Camarillo in Softball Opener

Softball

Dos Pueblos faced a hard-hitting Camarillo team in its softball season opener and suffered an 11-2 defeat at Okinaka Field on Tuesday.

Camarillo is the defending CIF-SS Division 2 champion.

The Scorpions banged out 10 hits in the gane and took a 6-0 lead after three innings.

Dos Pueblos got two runs back on a RBI single by Josy Uyesaka and a double by Briana Castro.

Uyesaka had two of the Chargers' five hits.



DP had a solid defensive effort with 17 putouts against no errors.

The Chargers next play against Royal and Alemany on Friday at the Suzanne Manlet Invitational Tournament in Simi Valley.