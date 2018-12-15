Dos Pueblos Beaten by Strong San Gabriel Academy Squad

Boys Basketball

The size of San Gabriel Academy was too much for Dos Pueblos to handle, as 6-foot-7 Randi Ovalle and 6-11 Boubacar Coulibaly combined for 34 points in 51-38 win over the Chargers at the Hoops on the Coast Tournament on Saturday at Mission Prep.

“This game was a great experience for all of my players. San Gabriel Academy had multiple players who represented their countries through FIBA basketball,” said DP coach Joe Zamora.

Jaron Rillie scored 11 points and Andrew Guardino had eight for the Chargers (5-6).

“I felt that we were able to get good shots at times in our offensive sets and we did a good job defensively,” Zamora said. “My guys battled and competed the whole game.”

The Chargers have played some teams during its non-league schedule that possess good size — teams like Mater Dei, Ventura and Oak Park.

“This was a good game that will help us, as we get ready for Channel League,” said Zamora.

The Chargers open league play Wednesday at Santa Barbara.