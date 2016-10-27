Dos Pueblos Beaten by Ventura, 10-6

Dos Pueblos struggled on offense and suffered a 10-6 loss to visiting Ventura in a Channel League boys water polo match on Thursday.
The loss drops the Chargers to 3-4 in league, ending their shot at second place.
Wyatt Meckelborg scored three goals to lead DP. Matt Binkley and Taylor Gustason each tallied one goal. Gustason drew five exclusions.
The Chargers (12-11) head to the PAL Tournament in Orange County on Friday.
