Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Beats Bishop Diego in Benefit Game for Montecito Mudslide Victims

Cyrus Wallace of Dos Pueblos drives past Bishop Diego’s Luis Mendez for two of his team-high 16 points. Click to view larger
Cyrus Wallace of Dos Pueblos drives past Bishop Diego’s Luis Mendez for two of his team-high 16 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 18, 2018 | 12:46 a.m.

The fans filled Bishop Diego's Brick House Gym for Wednesday night's benefit basketball game between the host Cardinals and Dos Pueblos.

Dos Pueblos took control of the game in the second quarter and won 75-48. 

All proceeds from the game were going to be donated to the Red Cross for victims of the devastating mudslides and flash flood in Montectio. Bishop Diego associate athletic director Mike Cano said $2,222.00 was raised.

Cyrus Wallace scored 16 points to lead a balanced Dos Pueblos, which snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-4. Joseph Zamora had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Max McCeney had 11 points and four assists.

Dylan Streett led Bishop Diego with 16 points and Luis Mendez added nine.

Dos Pueblos outscored the Cardinals 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 41-24 lead at halftime.

"In the second quarter, we were able to run the court and establish our defense," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "Cyrus Wallace did a good job penetrating the defense and attacking the basket. He was also able to find his teammates in our transition game for some nice looks to the basket. Jake Enrico was a big factor on defense and Joseph Zamora had a double-double to help us from the inside out with three three-point shots."

Bishop coach James Coronado said the lack of playing a game affected the team.

"This was our first game in two weeks and it showed," he said. "The game was played at a rapid pace, and although it was tight at the beginning, our lack of game conditioning and endurance got the best of us."

Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego rarely play each other in basketball. But with the teams unable to play their respective league games against teams from the south of closed Highway 101, they agreed to play the benefit game.

"It was a fun game for the community and I’m hoping that we raised some good money for the first responders, mudslide victims, and the Red Cross," said Zamora.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

