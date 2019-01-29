Dos Pueblos Beats Cabrillo, Clinches CIF Playoff Spot

Boys Basketball

Jaron Rillie scored nine of Dos Pueblos' 17 points in the fourth quarter on Monday night, helping the Chargers pull away to a 41-35 victory at Cabrillo that clinched third place in the Channel League boys basketball standings and a CIF playoff spot.

DP is 5-4 with one game remaining on Thursday at home against Santa Ynez.

The Chargers trailed 23-14 at halftime and 29-24 at the end of the third quarter.

"We had a hard time scoring in the first half and we missed a lot of open shots," coach Joe Zamora said. "In the second half, we played better defense and shot better from the field."

The Chargers (11-15) also shot better from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

"I was very happy with our free-throw shooting in the fourth (9-11). It was a difference-maker tonight," said Zamora.

Baylor Huyck added eight points for DP.