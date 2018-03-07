Dos Pueblos Beats Hart on Evan Kling’s Two-Run Walk-Off Single

Baseball

Evan Kling stroked a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Dos Pueblos to a 4-3 baseball win over perennial power Hart in the final game of the Easton Tournament on Wednesday.

Kling went 2 for 4 on the day and DP improved to 3-2 on the young season. Drew Darke reached base three times, twice being hit by a pitch and the other time via a walk.

Dylan Kelley started for the Chargers and allowed two runs in four innings. At the plate he with 1-3 with a RBI.

Mason Boelter pitched the seventb and picked up the win.

The Chargers play at St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

