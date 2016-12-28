Dos Pueblos beats Rio Mesa at Kiwanis Tournament

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos received solid defensive efforts from Dylan Shugart and Diego Riker in the second half and defeated Rio Mesa 62-55 on Wednesday at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.

Cyrus Wallace scored 15 points to lead the Chargers, Riker had 13 points and Shugart chipped in 10.

Dylan Shugart and Diego Riker did a good job on defense and really helped us on the offense end today," said coach Joe Zamora. "Cyrus led us in scoring again today but it was a team effort and were able to pull out a tough win."

Dos Pueblos (8-2) plays Thursday against St. Bonaventure.

