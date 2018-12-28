Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 28 , 2018, 6:53 pm | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Beats Rio Mesa at Ventura Kiwanis Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 28, 2018 | 6:36 p.m.

Jaron Rillie scored 24 points, and Dos Pueblos used a strong fourth quarter to beat Rio Mesa, 58-47, at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament on Friday at Ventura High.

The Chargers held Rio Mesa's high scorer Angel Medina scoreless in the fourth quarter and that proved to be a key in the win. Medina scored 19 points.

"I was proud of our guys and how they kept fighting despite having a poor shooting game," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

Dos Pueblos outscored Rio Mesa 18-11 in the second period to take at 26-19 halftime lead. Rillie and Baylor Huyck sparked the team with their outside shooting. Huyck finished with 11 points.

Alex McCeney also scored 11 points for the Chargers, who outscored the Spartans 18-12 in the final quarter.

Dos Pueblos (7-8) completes the tournament Saturday against West Ranch at 3 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 