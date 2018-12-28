Dos Pueblos Beats Rio Mesa at Ventura Kiwanis Tournament

Boys Basketball

Jaron Rillie scored 24 points, and Dos Pueblos used a strong fourth quarter to beat Rio Mesa, 58-47, at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament on Friday at Ventura High.

The Chargers held Rio Mesa's high scorer Angel Medina scoreless in the fourth quarter and that proved to be a key in the win. Medina scored 19 points.

"I was proud of our guys and how they kept fighting despite having a poor shooting game," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

Dos Pueblos outscored Rio Mesa 18-11 in the second period to take at 26-19 halftime lead. Rillie and Baylor Huyck sparked the team with their outside shooting. Huyck finished with 11 points.

Alex McCeney also scored 11 points for the Chargers, who outscored the Spartans 18-12 in the final quarter.

Dos Pueblos (7-8) completes the tournament Saturday against West Ranch at 3 p.m.