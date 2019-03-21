Dos Pueblos Beats Santa Ynez Behind Matt Pigatti’s 72

Matt Pigatti shot a 72 to lead three Dos Pueblos golfers in 70s in a 402-549 win over Santa Ynez in a Channel League match at Glen Annie Golf Course on Thursday.
Pigatti's score was a personal best this season.
Aidan Thomas fired a 76 and Sean Yamasaki had a 78 for the Chargers, who go into spring break with a 4-1 record in league and a 6-2 overall mark.
Ruben Mendoza (84) and Scott Buie (92) rounded out the DP scoring.
"I'm happy with the way my guys have played so consistently in recent matches, with scores always right around 400," said DP coach Dave De Heras.
DP plays Rio Mesa on April 1 at Rancho San Marcos.