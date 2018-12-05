Dos Pueblos Beats Santa Ynez in Channel League Wrestling Opener

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos got wins from Charlly Ramirez and Jackson Stetler and picked up eight forfeits in a 51-18 wrestling victory over Channel League newcomer Santa Ynez in the league dual meet opener on Wednesday at Santa Ynez.

"We only wrestled five matches and Charlly at 113 and Jackson at 220 came through with nice wins," said DP coach Anthony Califano.

Ramirez decisioned Adam Contreras, 10-4, and Stetler pinned Josh Buenvastro.

Santa Ynez scored its 18 points on three pins by Richie Sandoval at 126 pounds, Edward Soto at 160 and John Moran at 182.

113 Charlly Ramirez DP won by dec Adam Contreras SY 10-4

120 Telmo Ortiz DP won by Forfeit

126 Richie Sandoval SY won by Fall Sean Yamasaki DP

132 Kade Uyesaka DP won by Forfiet

138 Anthony Martinez DP won by Forfeit

145 Abraham Perdomo DP won by Forfeit

152 Oscar Philips DP won by Forfeit

160 Edward Soto SY won by Fall Diego Cruz DP

170 Conner Lee DP won by Forfeit

182 John Moran SY won by Fall Sean Ortiz DP

195 Aden Jones DP won by Forfeit

220 Jackson Stetler DP won by Fall Josh Buenvastro SY

285 Pricella Duran DP won by Forfeit

