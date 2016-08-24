Dos Pueblos Beats Santa Ynez in Volleyball Opener

Dos Pueblos outlasted Santa Ynez in its girls volleyball opener Wednesday night at Sovine Gym, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 27-25.

Kate Willingham had nine kills to lead the Chargers attack and sophomore libero Allison Minnich paced the defense with 22 digs.

"It was an all-around team effort," said second-year coach Dillan Bennett, who celebrated his 25th birthday earlier in the week. "All 11 girls eligible to play played tonight."

Hannah Rogers led Santa Ynez with over 20 kills. Rogers' father, 2008 Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Todd Rogers is an assistant coach for the Pirates.

Tom Wright is in his first year as head coach at Santa Ynez.

