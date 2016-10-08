Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:34 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Beats Servite to Complete 4-0 Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 8, 2016 | 3:07 p.m.

Dos Pueblos capped a fantastic week of water polo with a 10-8 non-league win over Servite on Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Dylan Elliott poured in 7 goals, had 2 steals and an assist, as the Chargers rebounded from a 3-2 first-quarter deficit, outscoring the Friars 6-2 in the second and third periods.

Matt Binkley scored a goal, an assist and 3 steals and Jason Teng added a goal, 2 assists and a steal. Goalie Ben Cable made 9 saves, had 2 saves and a steal.

Dos Pueblos won four games in five days. The week started with a Channel League win over Buena in which senior standout Tyler Gustason made his season debut after an injury. The Chargers then beat San Marcos on a miraculous last-second tip by Gustason before beating Royal and Servite.

Dos Pueblos improves to 9-8 on the season and returns to action Thursday at Ventura.

