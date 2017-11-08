Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:56 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Beats Servite to Reach CIF Boys Water Polo Final

Chargers Rally from a 4-0 deficit in the first period; Ethan Parrish scores six goals

Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos fires a shot past the Servite goalie during the CIF Division 3 semifinal game. Click to view larger
Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos fires a shot past the Servite goalie during the CIF Division 3 semifinal game. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 8, 2017 | 10:26 p.m.

Dos Pueblos advanced to the CIF-SS Division 3 boys water polo championship game with a 13-7 semifinal win over Servite on Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

It's the first time the Chargers have reached the final since 2005. They'll play La Serna for the title on Saturday in Irvine at a time to be determined.

DP fell behind 4-0 in the first period, but roared back in the second period, scoring five unanswered goals. Servite scored one just before the end of the half to make it 5-5 at halftime.

"At 3-0, I was not happy, but I wasn’t stressing," DP coach Connor Levoff told reporters. "And then that fourth goal with one second left was like, I thought it could end up being devastating. But credit to our guys’ fitness and mental fortitude, they were stellar in that second (quarter) and really the rest of the game. I think 13-3 the rest of the way was unbelievable; I would never have expected that in a game like this."

Ethan Parrish, DP's leading scorer with six goals, said if anybody can come back from a four-goal deficit it was this team.

Dos Pueblos players and coaches celebrate after winning CIF semifinal game at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos players and coaches celebrate after winning CIF semifinal game at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine. (Peter Neushul photo)

"All the hard work we’ve put in all season, and everyone just coming together and playing like this at the end of the season is really like — it was definitely doable but it was definitely a tall task," said Parrish.

"You get kind of used to that when this happens," senior Jason Teng said of battling back from a deficit. "Teams come out super strong. We may not be the team that comes out the strongest, but we really finish hard."

The Chargers (25-7) maintained the momentum in the third period and went ahead 10-6.

Servite scored first in the fourth period and was looking to score again but Ethan Parrish stole the ball and Sammy Arshadi scored a goal to put DP ahead 11-7 with 4:15 left. 

Parrish beat the Servite goalie on a skip shot with 3:25 to go and Jason Teng delivered with 2:28 ahead for a 13-7 advantage.

The sophomore Parrish led the Chargers with six goals, five steals and two blocks; Arshadi, a freshman, scored four goals, while Teng, a senior, had two goals, and junior Wyatt Meckelborg  tallied one and had three steals and two assists. Goalie Angus Goodner made seven saves.

DP’s Jason Teng fronts Servite’s Guillermo Ocasio to keep him from getting the ball. Click to view larger
DP’s Jason Teng fronts Servite’s Guillermo Ocasio to keep him from getting the ball. (Peter Neushul photo)

"This team keeps doing things that surprise me and maybe it shouldn’t at this point, because they’re tough and they’re together and they love each other and they want to win for each other," Levoff said. "And that is such an important factor in games like these and in long seasons like this.

After a Servite time out with 1:33 left, Parrish recorded another steal to seal the win. The Chargers emptied their bench with 1:09 to play. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sammy Arshadi of Dos Pueblos winds up for a shot from long distance during the Chargers’ 13-7 win over Servite in the CIF Division 3 semifinals. Click to view larger
Sammy Arshadi of Dos Pueblos winds up for a shot from long distance during the Chargers’ 13-7 win over Servite in the CIF Division 3 semifinals. (Peter Neushul photo)
