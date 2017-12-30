Dos Pueblos Beats Ventura for Kiwanis Tournament Title

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos took on Channel League rival Ventura in the championship of the Cougars' Kiwanis Tournament, and the Chargers prevailed, 71-64, on Saturday at Tuttle Gym.

Jake Enrico scored 14 points and was named the tournament MVP, while Christian Hodosy and Cyrus Wallace were named to the all-tournament team.

Max McCeney tallied 13 points and Wallace contributed 11 in the intense game.

"This game was very intense from the tip-off," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "We were able to keep pressure on them and our transition game was successful. We built a good lead in the third quarter, but Ventura cut into it and we had to really step it up on both ends of the court to win."

Andy Ramirez knocked down four three-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Ventura.

Dos Pueblos improved to 10-1. The Chargers play at home Friday against Canyons.

