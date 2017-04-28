Dos Pueblos Belts Two Homers, Routs Buena 11-3

Baseball

Dos Pueblos continued its hot hitting, belting two home runs in an 11-3 baseball rout over Buena in a Channel League game at Scott O'Leary Field on Friday.

Colter Nisbet and Josh Feldhaus homered and each drove in two runs for the Chargers, who improve to 16-8-1 overall and 5-4-1 overall.

Nisbet went 2-for-4 and Feldhaus was 2-3, while Drew Darke had a double and a RBI.

Darby Naughton pitched five innings and allowed one earned run while striking out three.

The Chargers have a big two-game series against San Marcos next week. The first game is Tuesday at San Marcos.

