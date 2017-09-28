Dos Pueblos’ Big Three Stay Hot at La Cumbre Country Club

Golf

Gabby Minier, Julia Forster, and Bella Vigna each shot a 40 or better under challenging conditions at La Cumbre Country Club to defeat Channel League opponent Buena 217-263 on Thursday.

Minier notched a 39 to earn co-medalist honors with Buena's Addie Anderson.

"We are very grateful to La Cumbre Country Club for letting us host a home match against Buena," said Dos Pueblos head coach Dan Choi. "The course is beautiful and can also be tough for the girls to score well on."

Forster and Vigna each shot 40 on the day, continuing their torrid season. The Chargers are 9-0 overall and 5-0 in league play with a rivalry battle against San Marcos next up on Tuesday.

