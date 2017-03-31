Baseball
Dos Pueblos Blanked in Greenway Festival Finale
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 31, 2017 | 12:51 a.m.
Dos Pueblos was shut out by Chicago's Marian Catholic, 4-0, in its final game at the Greenway Baseball Festival in Arizona on Thursday.
Marian Catholic's Mark DiLuia struck out 10 and allowed DP only three hits. His team scored all its runs in the fourth inning.
Darby Naughton started for the Chargers and pitched four innings. Isaac Coffey threw two innings of scoreless relief.
The Chargers return home with a record of 10-5-1. They play a doubleheader at Oxnard on Wednesday.
