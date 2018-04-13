Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Dos Pueblos Blanks Dunn in Girls Lacrosse; Laguna Blanca VB, DP Tennis Fall

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 13, 2018 | 8:37 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team posted the first shutout in program history, blanking Dunn 24-0 on Friday.

Alina Henrickson scored four goals, Coraline Crannell tallied three and Karina Aghayan, Marina Suh, Olivia Geyling, Elena Ibbetson, Kailey Johnson and Katie Wilcox each added two.

Emily Khetnaree earned the shutout in goal.

"Our girls did a good job keeping possession of the ball after each draw win, coach Sam Limkeman said. 

The Chargers are 8-3 and 5-0 in Channel League.

Laguna Blanca Volleyball Loses to Foothill Tech

Laguna Blanca was swept by Foothill Tech, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22, in a boys volleyball home match on Friday.

Spence Rycroft had 11 kills and Andrew Tolles added nine for the Owls.

"We need to be sharper and we still have a long way to go if we want to make any kind of run for the CIF Playoffs," said coach Jon Roberts.

Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls to Mira Costa

Dos Pueblos suffered a 16-2 non-league tennis loss against Mira Costa on Friday.

The doubles team of Andrew DeAlba and Hayden Carlson won the only sets for the Chargers against a strong Mira Costa team.

Dos Pueblos (3-7) plays Arroyo Grande on Monday.

