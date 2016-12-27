Dos Pueblos Bounce Back With A Vengeance at Kiwanis Tourney

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos bounced back from its opening-round loss at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament with a 67-33 romp over Santa Paula on Tuesday.

Cyrus Wallace scored 17 points, Christian Hodosy had 13 and Thomas Jimenez and Colton Huyck added eight apiece for the Chargers, who improve to 7-2. They had their six-game winning streak snapped Monday against Agoura.

"We responded the way I hoped we would today," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "We extended our defense and created a lot of turnovers. Everyone came ready to play today."

The Chargers jumped out to a 23-12 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 38-20 by halftime.

"Cyrus did a good job putting pressure on their guards and Christian was aggressive on offense, Zamora said. "Daniel Arzate did a good job creating energy and directing our offense."

The Chargers play Rio Mesa on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

