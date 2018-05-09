Dos Pueblos Bounces Back, Routs San Marcos

Softball

Allison Gasper led the way, finishing 5-8 with six RBIs and three home runs on the series

Dos Pueblos softball put on a clinic Wednesday as the Chargers gunned a 10-2 victory at San Marcos.

Allison Gasper led a Charger hit parade, batting 5-8 herself with three home runs across the teams' series.

Brianna Castro homered in the first to help put Dos Pueblos up 2-0. A slew of singles brought Gasper and Talia Bloxham home to pad the Charger lead.

Sierra Laughner knocked one out of the park in the fourth to make it 9-1 and Gasper added another one-run homer for good measure.

Dos Pueblos (15-10, 7-5) now awaits CIF playoff pairing announcements.

