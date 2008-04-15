Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Bounces Back to Beat San Marcos

Chargers put Santa Barbara loss behind them in 14-4 rout of Royals.

By Liz Frech | April 15, 2008 | 5:33 p.m.

Under warm, windy and friendly conditions Tuesday, Dos Pueblos managed to paint the lines at the courts at San Marcos for a 14-4 win and the team’s sixth Channel League victory. The positive energy displayed in a valiant effort against powerhouse Santa Barbara a day earlier carried over into the match.

The Chargers swept in singles play, thanks to Sasha Gryaznov, Malcolm Sutton, Christian Edstrom and Andy Silverstein. In dubs action, Dos Pueblos took five sets against some very solid doubles teams. Kevin Cheng and his younger brother, Richard, swept all of their sets; another brother tandem — John and Robert Kim — captured one set; and the experienced senior team of Isaiah Lin and Ryan Zmolek snagged another.

The second-place Chargers are 10-6 overall, 6-1 in Channel League play. San Marcos is now 5-8 and 2-3.

Go Chargers!

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov 2-0
Malcolm Sutton 3-0
Christian Edstrom 3-0
Andy Silverstein 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Joseph McDaniel / Robert Kim 0-2
Robert Kim / John Kim 1-0
Isaiah Lin / Ryan Zmolek 1-1
Isaiah Lin / Sean Simpson 0-1
Kevin Cheng / Richard Cheng 3-0

San Marcos Singles:
Jon Fernandez 0-3
Garrett Timmons 0-1
Sean-Michael Gaudefroy 0-3
Alex Clarke 0-2
Nik Kilpelainen 0-1

San Marcos Doubles:
Brian Pearson / Ken Hasegawa 2-1
Spencer Funk / Scott Messier 1-2
Zack Scott / Travis Enholm 1-2

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

