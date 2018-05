Dos Pueblos Bounces Back to Beat San Marcos

The second-place Chargers are 10-6 overall, 6-1 in Channel League play. San Marcos is now 5-8 and 2-3.

The Chargers swept in singles play, thanks to Sasha Gryaznov, Malcolm Sutton, Christian Edstrom and Andy Silverstein. In dubs action, Dos Pueblos took five sets against some very solid doubles teams. Kevin Cheng and his younger brother, Richard, swept all of their sets; another brother tandem — John and Robert Kim — captured one set; and the experienced senior team of Isaiah Lin and Ryan Zmolek snagged another.

Under warm, windy and friendly conditions Tuesday, Dos Pueblos managed to paint the lines at the courts at San Marcos for a 14-4 win and the team’s sixth Channel League victory. The positive energy displayed in a valiant effort against powerhouse Santa Barbara a day earlier carried over into the match.

