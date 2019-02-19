Dos Pueblos Bounces Back to Earn Doubleheader Split at Buena

Softball

Dos Pueblos split a softball doubleheader at Buena on Tuesday, losing the opener 8-0 and bouncing back to take the nightcap 8-3.

The host Bulldogs erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning in the opener.

In the nightap, Josy Uyesaka hit a bases-loaded triple with two outs in the second inning. Allison Gaspar singled in Uyeska and Sierra Laughner followed with a two-run homer to left.

Ali Borden kept the Buena hitters off balance with a variety of off-speed pitches, said coach Mike Gerken.



"Between games we talked about competing and our most experienced players answered the call," Gerken said of the turnaround.

Gasper went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Uyesaka was 2-4 with the clutch triple and Laughner was 2-4 with the homer.

Gerken praised the defense of Jenny Nichols at third base.

Dos Pueblos (1-2) plays its Channel League opener Friday at home against Santa Barbara.

