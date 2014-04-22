Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Takes Down Royals, 13-5

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 22, 2014 | 5:03 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team played without three starters Tuesday and had to perform with total focus on every court. That they did with a 13-5 win over the San Marcos Royals.

The players cheered for each other between points. The Chargers hit a snag with Kento Perera, who swept, losing only four games. However, the Chargers took the other six in singles.

As for doubles, we took seven sets. Mason Casady and Josh Wang improved to a 38-1 record with a sweep, losing only two games.

I am pleased with the team's performance, as they dug deep to finish this seventh league match.

Our three Ojai participants will head to Thacher on Thursday to represent Dos Pueblos in the CIF Individual Tournament.

Next week is a busy week. We host Santa Ynez on Monday, and then host Ventura in our final league match of the season on Tuesday, and then, for the final match of the season, we head to Westlake on Wednesday.

DP's record improves to 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the Channel League. San Marcos falls to 7-9 overall and 3-3 in league.

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 2-1; Miles Baldwin 2-1;Mason Dochterman 2-0; Dylan Zapata 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 2-1; Sanad Shabbar/Gary Steigerwald 2-1

» San Marocs Singles: Kento Perera 3-0; Christo Anderson 0-3; Cody Krueger 0-3

» San Marcos Doubles: Oliver Piltch/Nick Leeds 0-3; Owen Lincoln/ Travis Smelley 2-1; Dan Coulson/Matthew Lockwood 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

