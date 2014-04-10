Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:21 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Team Suffers First Loss of Season

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 10, 2014 | 7:11 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team played their second SB match away at Santa Barbara High School on Thursday.

Both teams had a good show of support. It was a tough match, but a close one at 7-11.

Yes, we had opportunities, as did our opponents. Both teams battled to the end in the long contest that went over 2½ hours.

Leading in singles, Patrick "Big P" Corpuz swept, losing only three games. In doubles, we snagged four sets thanks to Miles Baldwin/Andrew Tufenkian, Joshua Wang/Mason Casady and Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang.

At the end of the day, what matters most is that we did our best — what we could do today. I am proud of this team's incredible effort today. Both teams showed great focus, attitude and sportsmanship.

Way to go, Chargers! DP's overall record stands at 10-1, and 4-1 in Channel League.

We host Stockdale on Friday for a 2:30 p.m. match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Quinn Hensley 0-3
» Sanad Shabbar 0-3
» Patrick Corpuz 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Andrew Tufenkian/Miles Baldwin 1-2
» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 2-1
» Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang 1-2

Santa Barbara Singles

» Jordan Rodnick 2-1
» Jackson Powell 2-1
» Logan Lender 2-1

Santa Barbara Doubles

» Morgan Hale/Ryan Chung 3-0
» Miles Hale/Harry deBoer 2-1
» Jake Sutton/Matt McClintock 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

