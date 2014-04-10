Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Team Suffers First Loss of Season

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team played their second SB match away at Santa Barbara High School on Thursday.

Both teams had a good show of support. It was a tough match, but a close one at 7-11.

Yes, we had opportunities, as did our opponents. Both teams battled to the end in the long contest that went over 2½ hours.

Leading in singles, Patrick "Big P" Corpuz swept, losing only three games. In doubles, we snagged four sets thanks to Miles Baldwin/Andrew Tufenkian, Joshua Wang/Mason Casady and Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang.

At the end of the day, what matters most is that we did our best — what we could do today. I am proud of this team's incredible effort today. Both teams showed great focus, attitude and sportsmanship.

Way to go, Chargers! DP's overall record stands at 10-1, and 4-1 in Channel League.

We host Stockdale on Friday for a 2:30 p.m. match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

» Quinn Hensley 0-3

» Sanad Shabbar 0-3

» Patrick Corpuz 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

» Andrew Tufenkian/Miles Baldwin 1-2

» Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 2-1

» Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang 1-2

Santa Barbara Singles

» Jordan Rodnick 2-1

» Jackson Powell 2-1

» Logan Lender 2-1

Santa Barbara Doubles

» Morgan Hale/Ryan Chung 3-0

» Miles Hale/Harry deBoer 2-1

» Jake Sutton/Matt McClintock 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.