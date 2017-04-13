Dos Pueblos Boys and Girls Defeat Santa Barbara

Swimming

The Dos Pueblos boys and girls swim teams each defeated Santa Barbara on Thursday.

The boys won 110-76 behind strong showings from Jason Teng, Theo Velikov, and Ben Cable, who each placed in their events.

Derek Stein, Phoenix Lyle and Jannis Staiger went 1-2-3 in diving for the Dons, and Sawyer Rhodes won the 50 and 100-meter freestyle races. Rhodes, Miles Gaitan, Evan Blix, and Jake Ballatine won the International Medley relay.

The Charger girls won every event of the day en route to a 128-54 victory. First place individual finishes were earned by Sarah Jones, Jewel Roemer, Cassandra Barkhorn, Daniela Castleberg, Kalissa Flint, and Ryann Neushul.

Annissa Ward finished second in the diving competition for Santa Barbara, and Alex Szymcjak placed second in the 50 and 500-meter freestyle.

