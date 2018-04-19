Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Dos Pueblos Boys and Girls Swim Top Santa Barbara

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 19, 2018 | 10:41 p.m.

Dos Pueblos boys and girls swim got wins in a road meet at Santa Barbara High on Thursday.

Girls

Dos Pueblos 130, Santa Barbara 40

For Dos Pueblos Ashley Findlay took the 100 freestyle event. Holly Maxwell and Allison Kemmerer came second and third.

Chargers Daniela Castleberg, Olivia Kistler and Thea Neushel were first, second and third, respectively, in the 200 freestyle.  Caitlyn Robinson, Samantha Moore and Summer Spink went one, two and three in the 100 backstroke. 

On the other side, Gabby Englese won the diving competition for the Dons. Lila Roderick captured the 50 free style, while Erica Becerra won the 100 fly. 

Boys

Dos Pueblos 117, Santa Barbara 53

Jasong Teng, Zane Booth and Alex Kanard placed in the leading three spots in the individual medley for the Chargers. In addition, Jason Teng brought home the 100 freestyle. Alex Kanard topped the 500 freestyle with Trever Lum coming second.

Over at the 100 breaststroke, Kyle Faison and Stephen Taylor went first and second for Dos Pueblos. Gregory Robinson and Dylan Bienstock got one and two in the 100 fly. 

For the Dons, Miles Gaitan took two events: the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Jason Kostruba took the diving competition, while Hans Funfact got the 100 breaststroke and second in the 200 freestyle. 

Dos Pueblos (2-1, 1-1) gets their next meet at Santa Barbara again next Thursday. In the meantime, the Dons will host Buena on Tuesday.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

