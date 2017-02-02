Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Boys Basketball Clinches Tie for Channel League Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2017 | 10:46 p.m.

Diego Riker tossed in six three-pointers and scored 24 points, and Dos Pueblos dominated Ventura, 65-33, on Thursday night to improve to 6-0 and clinch a tie Channel League boys basketball team.

Diego Riker hit five three-pointers in the third period to help Dos Pueblos pull away from Ventura

It's been an amazing turnaround for the Chargers, who finished 1-7 in league the last two years.

"On our senior night, the guys really set the tone on defense," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "We are able to take them out of what they wanted to do in their half-court sets. In the third quarter, we pressed and created some turnovers for open looks. Diego had five threes in the third."

The Chargers blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Ventura 22-7.

Marcellous Gossett and Thomas Jimenez dominated on the boards, with Gossett grabbing 14 rebounds and Jimenez nine. Gossett also scored 11 points and Jimenez five. Christian Hodosy had six points and Daniel Arzate and Cyrus Wallace each scored five.

"We shared the ball in transition and got some quick buckets.  It was a team victory as (the players) followed our game plan. Everyone contributed to this win," said Zamora.

On Friday, Dos Pueblos will take a 19-3 overall record to the Nike Extravaganza, where it will play JSerra of the Trinity League at Mater Dei.

