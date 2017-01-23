Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Boys Basketball Cracks Top 10 in CIF Polls

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2017 | 7:54 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team cracked the top 10 in this week's CIF-Southern Section Division 2A basketball poll.

The Chargers are 16-3 and ranked No. 8 going into the week. They face a pair of CIF-ranked teams at home, playing Buena (No. 12 in 3A) on Wednesday and San Marcos (No. 9 in 2AA) on Friday.

Also in the top 10 this week are Cabrillo (8th in 3A), Providence (9th in 5A) and Cate (7th in Division I 6).

CIF-SS BOYS BASKETBALL POLLS

Jan. 23

DIVISION 2AA

1  Colony

2  Windward

3  Villa Park

4  Buena Park

5  Cajon

6  St. Joseph/Santa Maria

7  Highland

8  Camarillo

9  San Marcos

10  Mission Prep

11  Upland

12  Los Osos

13  Northwood

14  Oaks Christian

15  Crescenta Valley

16  Tustin 

DIVISION 2A

1  Oxnard

2  Heritage Christian

3  Capistrano Valley

4  Vista Murrieta

5  Claremont

6  Rancho Christian

7  Knight

8  Dos Pueblos

9  Valley Christian/Cerritos

10  Muir

11  Saugus

12  La Salle

13  Aliso Niguel

14  Summit

15  Sunny Hills

16  Simi Valley 

DIVISION 3A

1  Hesperia

2  Oak Hills

3  St. Paul

4  St. Anthony

5  Adelanto

6  Twentynine Palms

7  Paraclete

8  Cabrillo/Lompoc

9  Palos Verdes

10  San Dimas

11  Centennial/Compton

12  Arroyo Grande

13  Brea Olinda

14  Atascadero

15  Pacifica/Garden Grove

16  Charter Oak 

DIVISION 4A

1  Notre Dame/Riverside

2  Pacific

3  Shalhevet

T4 Poly/Pasadena

T4 Milken Community

6  St. Margaret's

7  Sage Hill

8  Heritage

9  Mary Star of the Sea

10  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

11  Salesian

12  Santa Ynez

13  Santa Maria

14  Bishop Diego

15  Yeshiva

16  Lancaster

DIVISION 5A

1  Apple Valley Christian

2  Coast Union

3  Sherman Indian

4  Academy Careers/Exploration

5  Desert Christian Academy

6  Faith Baptist

7  de Toledo

8  Pilibos

9  Providence/Santa Barbara

T10 AGBU/Canoga Park

T10 Thacher

12  AGBU/Pasadena

13  Southlands Christian

14  San Jacinto Valley Academy

15  New Roads

16  Tarbut V'Torah

DIVISION 6

1  Carnegie

2  Pacifica Christian/Orange County

3  Upland Christian

4  Pacifica Christian.Santa Monica

5  Foothill Technology

6  Immanuel Christian

7  Cate

8  Vasquez

9  Cuyama Valley

10  Desert Christian/Lancaster

11  Shandon

12  Mesa Grande Academy

13  Redlands Adventist

14  Mesrobian

15  Bethel Christian/Riverside

16  Acaciawood 

