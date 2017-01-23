Dos Pueblos Boys Basketball Cracks Top 10 in CIF Polls

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team cracked the top 10 in this week's CIF-Southern Section Division 2A basketball poll.
The Chargers are 16-3 and ranked No. 8 going into the week. They face a pair of CIF-ranked teams at home, playing Buena (No. 12 in 3A) on Wednesday and San Marcos (No. 9 in 2AA) on Friday.
Also in the top 10 this week are Cabrillo (8th in 3A), Providence (9th in 5A) and Cate (7th in Division I 6).
CIF-SS BOYS BASKETBALL POLLS
Jan. 23
DIVISION 2AA
1 Colony
2 Windward
3 Villa Park
4 Buena Park
5 Cajon
6 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
7 Highland
8 Camarillo
9 San Marcos
10 Mission Prep
11 Upland
12 Los Osos
13 Northwood
14 Oaks Christian
15 Crescenta Valley
16 Tustin
DIVISION 2A
1 Oxnard
2 Heritage Christian
3 Capistrano Valley
4 Vista Murrieta
5 Claremont
6 Rancho Christian
7 Knight
8 Dos Pueblos
9 Valley Christian/Cerritos
10 Muir
11 Saugus
12 La Salle
13 Aliso Niguel
14 Summit
15 Sunny Hills
16 Simi Valley
DIVISION 3A
1 Hesperia
2 Oak Hills
3 St. Paul
4 St. Anthony
5 Adelanto
6 Twentynine Palms
7 Paraclete
8 Cabrillo/Lompoc
9 Palos Verdes
10 San Dimas
11 Centennial/Compton
12 Arroyo Grande
13 Brea Olinda
14 Atascadero
15 Pacifica/Garden Grove
16 Charter Oak
DIVISION 4A
1 Notre Dame/Riverside
2 Pacific
3 Shalhevet
T4 Poly/Pasadena
T4 Milken Community
6 St. Margaret's
7 Sage Hill
8 Heritage
9 Mary Star of the Sea
10 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
11 Salesian
12 Santa Ynez
13 Santa Maria
14 Bishop Diego
15 Yeshiva
16 Lancaster
DIVISION 5A
1 Apple Valley Christian
2 Coast Union
3 Sherman Indian
4 Academy Careers/Exploration
5 Desert Christian Academy
6 Faith Baptist
7 de Toledo
8 Pilibos
9 Providence/Santa Barbara
T10 AGBU/Canoga Park
T10 Thacher
12 AGBU/Pasadena
13 Southlands Christian
14 San Jacinto Valley Academy
15 New Roads
16 Tarbut V'Torah
DIVISION 6
1 Carnegie
2 Pacifica Christian/Orange County
3 Upland Christian
4 Pacifica Christian.Santa Monica
5 Foothill Technology
6 Immanuel Christian
7 Cate
8 Vasquez
9 Cuyama Valley
10 Desert Christian/Lancaster
11 Shandon
12 Mesa Grande Academy
13 Redlands Adventist
14 Mesrobian
15 Bethel Christian/Riverside
16 Acaciawood