Dos Pueblos Boys Beaten by West Ranch in Ventura Kiwanis Tourney Finale

Boys Basketball

West Ranch used its size advantage to wear down Dos Pueblos and beat the Chargers 68-35 on the final day of the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament on Saturday.

"West Ranch was bigger at all positions and they could shoot the ball very well," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

West Ranch outscored DP 15-6 in the second quarter to take a 34-20 lead. The lead expanded to 49-25 in the third quarter.

Jaron Rillie scored 13 points John Givans had eight to lead Dos Pueblos (7-9).

The Chargers next play on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at Moorpark.