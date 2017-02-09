Dos Pueblos Boys Clinch 2nd Place in Channel League Soccer

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team accomplished a furious comeback after falling behind 2-0 at halftime to Buena on Thursday to clinch second place in the Channel League.

Alex Cheng scored two goals, including the game winner, and Wyatt Babineau scored as well for the Chargers (4-3-1, 9-7-7).

"Alex Cheng played great for us this game on Senior Night," explained Dos Pueblos coach Matt York. "His communication was vital setting up plays for us and provided a great punch for us from the midfield."

CIF playoffs begin Friday but time, location, and opponent are all still to be determined.

