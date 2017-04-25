Dos Pueblos Boys Clinch Share of Channel League Title

Tennis

Despite strong winds, the Dos Pueblos boys tennis team rode their usual stars to a 13-5 win over Santa Barbara High and a share of the Channel League title.

Miles Baldwin swept in singles, and Chris Lane and Vincent Vallano each took one set themselves.

In doubles, the teams of Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick, Ryan and Christian Hodosy, and Andrew DeAlba and Mason Dochterman each combined to win eight total sets.

"We just believed that we would do our best at every match," reflected Dos Pueblos head coach Liz French. "I am immensely proud of this 'dream team'".

The Chargers completed an impressive 7-1 record in league play, and share the title with San Marcos. Overall, Dos Pueblos finished 11-6.